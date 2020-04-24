Law From Home: Snapshots Of Attys' COVID-19 Office Setups

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Jennifer Sandberg, a partner in F i sher Phillips' Atlanta office, works at her standup desk alongside her dog, Guinness, who she says is "in heaven" now that his owners are home all the time. Shoes are optional in Sandberg's home office.

Jim Silliman, an associate with E v ersheds Sutherland in Houston, currently works from home behind his makeshift "office doors" assembled daily by his children — Graham, 6, Asher, 4, and Annslee, 2, (not pictured).

T r enam Law shareholder Gregory-Scott Haney practices real estate law on his dock overlooking one of the inlets of Tampa Bay at his home in Tampa Bay, Florida.

K i lpatrick Townsend & Stockton LLP partner Frederick Whitmer's days start a little later now that he is working from home, without the commute from New Canaan, Connecticut, into Manhattan. What used to be a 5:30 a.m. wake-up has been moved to 7:15 a.m., since Whitmer is able to begin the workday soon after making breakfast for himself and his Abyssinian red cat, Flämmchen (pictured).

P e rkins Coie LLP's Bellevue, Washington, managing partner Kris Wilson works from a small desk in her home, while taking on the role of part-time teaching assistant alongside her husband for daughters Emma (left) and Joanna, who are in kindergarten and first grade. Because the children are just learning to read, they need frequent assistance throughout their home school day, Wilson says.

Nadia Yakoob, managing attorney at Bay Area immigration boutique N a dia Yakoob & Associates, has set up her home office in a small, 8-foot by 8-foot outdoor shed in her yard. Yakoob's children, ages 8 and 2, visit her throughout the day, but she says being outside of the home has been helpful for her productivity while working remotely.

K o onsFuller Family Law associate Thomas J. Daley, who is based out of Plano, Texas, says his days have a similar flow to how they were before he started working from home, only without the commute. A green screen allows him to make court appearances with a standard office background instead of his home's staircase.

Jay Roberts, a shareholder in B e cker & Poliakoff's Fort Walton, Florida, office, works from a back porch command center that looks out over the Gulf of Mexico. His fiancée, Lacey Corona, an attorney at N e lson Mullins, has an office in their home. Their dog, Maizie, trots between the two during the day, making sure they are hard at work.

R e avis Page Jump partner Deena Merlen is currently managing the law firm's Connecticut practice out of her home in Riverside, Connecticut, where she often works in her husband's recording studio. Along with her husband, a professional musician, Merlen is sharing the home with her 11-year-old and 18-year-old children, her 89-year-old mother, and the family pets: a dog and a python (pictured).

Harsh Arora, a partner in K e lley Kronenberg's Fort Lauderdale, Florida, office, is able to keep an eye on his children — Shaan, 8, Sofia, 5, and Sonia, 2 — while he practices law, since his home office is next to their play area.

F e nnemore Craig PC associate Charles Markle has enjoyed the time away from needing to wear pants while practicing law, which he now does from his home in Phoenix. Markle says earplugs and AirPods have become go-to productivity tools as he encounters occasional interruptions during the workday from his two elementary school-age children.

A r nold & Porter partner Raqiyyah Pippins has filled her home office with items such as vision boards and art pieces that help her focus on the things that are most important in her life. On the shelf to the far right is a piece she created to remind herself of the spirit in which she aims to approach all things: with love, joy, peace, long-suffering, kindness, goodness, faithfulness, gentleness and self-control.

W i lmerHale counsel Derek Gosma, who is based in Los Angeles, balances his time working from his home office and hanging out with his 3-year-old daughter, Penelope. During the workday, Gosma says his cat, Lyle, and dog, Ernie, usually remain nearby to offer moral support.

Meredith Kirshenbaum, a partner in G o ldberg Kohn's Chicago office, gets some work done in her car. Kirshenbaum says working at home with three young children can make finding a quiet place to take a conference call without interruption a challenge, and has found the car to be a good solution to that problem.

Jeff Williams, a partner in R i ley Safer Holmes & Cancila's San Francisco office, gets some help proofreading a brief from his granddaughters, who stay with him and his wife during the day while their parents are at work.

M c Guire Craddock & Strother shareholder Jennifer Ryback says working from home with a 3-year-old and 6-month-old has required a good deal of flexibility. In this picture, she says the baby had refused to go down for his late-morning nap, so she decided to let him help with some of her email responses.

Washington, D.C.-based B a ker Botts partner Heather Choi and her two children, 6-year-old Anna and 3-year-old Joshua, work and learn together at the family's dining room table. Choi says she set up a small office in her basement, but often ends up working in the dining room instead so she can supervise her children's distance learning.

Andrew Martin, partner-in-charge of R i chards Kibbe & Orbe LLP's London office, has set up his new home office in the captain's quarters of his 125-foot barge, which is moored at Blackwall Basin in Canary Wharf, London. Most days, Martin works alongside Willow, his English bulldog.

Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP partner Cheryl Camin Murray manages the day's work from her home office in Dallas, alongside her 4-year-old triplets, Piper, Tess and Connor.

