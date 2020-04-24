Energy Cos. Can't Rush Baltimore's High Court Climate Suit

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 4:19 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Friday granted Baltimore's request for more time to respond to a petition from Chevron Corp. and other energy giants over a major climate change case after the city blasted the companies for urging it to move faster amid the coronavirus pandemic. The city got a 60-day extension and will now have until the last Friday in June to respond to a petition for writ of certiorari from Chevron and a coalition of more than 20 energy companies. The companies, which want the climate change fight back in federal court after the Fourth Circuit remanded it to...

