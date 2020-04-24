Fed. Circ. Sinks Fish Hook Invention That 'Even A Fish' Can Do

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 7:14 PM EDT) -- A patent application for selecting a different-colored fish hook based on water conditions is not eligible for protection under the U.S. Supreme Court's Alice decision, the Federal Circuit ruled Friday in a precedential decision, citing the inventor's fatal admission that "even a fish" can select among colors. In a 12-page precedential opinion, a three-judge panel affirmed a Patent Trial and Appeal Board's rejection of pro se inventor Christopher Rudy's application for a method of fishing that requires looking at the water to determine whether it is clear or muddy, and then choosing a fish hook that is the right color to...

