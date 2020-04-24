Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

DC Circ Skeptical That FEC Abused Discretion On Dark Money

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit suggested Friday that a public interest group might be out of luck in its bid to resurrect a 2014 "dark money" complaint against New Models, a tax-exempt organization that an ethics group said violated election law by failing to disclose its donors or to register as a political committee.

Citizens for Responsibility and Ethics in Washington, or CREW, took its case to the appeals court after losing a bid at the trial level to overturn what it said is a de facto FEC rule against requiring disclosure by dark money groups. CREW said the FEC has refused to bring enforcement actions against...

