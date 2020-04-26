How Virus Surveillance And Civil Liberties Could Collide

By RJ Vogt |

From smartphone apps that track people’s movements in South Korea to drones equipped with thermal cameras in Morocco, surveillance measures that could be key to fighting the spread of COVID-19 have caused alarm among civil liberties advocates. (AFP via Getty Images)

Imagine your phone buzzing with an alert: Someone who passed you at the grocery store has tested positive for COVID-19. Based on location data transmitted through a smart phone app, authorities believe the stranger exposed you to the coronavirus. You might be infected.

In South Korea, the movements people made before being infected are published online by the government. Private developers have mapped the information onto websites that use color-coding to show how recently infected persons visited a specific location. (coronamap.site)

There will be judicial review, but the response will depend on the nature of the surveillance.











Eric Posner law professor

University of Chicago

I don’t see a world in which we can deal with this without a government being more intrusive.







Alan Rozenshtein law professor

University of Minnesota