Ex-Jones Day Secretary Battles Unum Over Sealed Docs

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 8:13 PM EDT) -- A former Jones Day secretary told a Tennessee federal court that Unum Life Insurance Co. hadn't given a good enough reason why several documents she wants to introduce in her lawsuit against the insurer should be filed under seal. Janet Mitchell, who has moved to introduce a deposition of Unum's assistant vice president of benefits operations that was taken in a related Tennessee state court action as well as two weekly tracking reports, said the company's arguments for keeping the documents secret were thin and that it had not provided any evidence of specific harms from allowing the documents to be filed publicly....

