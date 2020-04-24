5th Circ. Backs IRS Summons To Obtain Law Firm’s Client List

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 7:51 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit on Friday affirmed an Internal Revenue Service summons for the client list of a law firm suspected of helping facilitate tax evasion, saying the agency's request did not violate attorney-client privilege. The court denied the appeal by the Taylor Lohmeyer Law Firm PLLC to void a John Doe summons it received from the IRS for the names of clients that the government suspects of having used the firm to help hide taxable income in foreign countries. No privilege applies to the Taylor Lohmeyer client list because the IRS is not trying to obtain confidential privileged communications, such as...

