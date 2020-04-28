Cannabis Businesses Should Get Federal COVID-19 Relief

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 5:06 PM EDT) -- Last week, Congress passed the Paycheck Protection Program and Health Care Enhancement Act, a $484 billion COVID-19 stimulus package that includes an additional $310 billion for small business forgivable loans. And just as we saw with the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security, or CARES, Act, the cannabis industry continues to be entirely excluded from access to federal financial assistance amid the pandemic. This article lays out these exclusions in detail, describes why many argue this treatment doesn’t make sense and presents a vision for how the future holds better news. SBA Rules Exclude Cannabis Businesses From CARES Act Under the...

