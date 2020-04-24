Texas Courts Near 10K Virtual Meetings During COVID-19

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:06 PM EDT) -- Texas state courts are closing in on holding 10,000 Zoom meetings — more than 300 a day — in the month since the coronavirus pandemic closed courthouses, and administrators say judges are reporting few hiccups in the transition to virtual proceedings. The Texas Office of Court Administration told Law360 that as of Friday, Texas judges have held 9,839 meetings lasting a total of 3,483,750 minutes on the virtual meeting platform since March 24. Those meetings run the gamut of typical hearings and settings, minus jury trials. David Slayton, director of the Office of Court Administration, told Law360 the exact number of...

