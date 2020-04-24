Law Offices Win Cert. In Digital Receptionist Billing Suit

Law360 (April 24, 2020, 10:53 PM EDT) -- An Oregon federal judge on Friday certified a class of law offices accusing a virtual receptionist service of misleading billing practices, ruling that the fact that a small number of the service's clients may have known its true billing practices doesn't sink their certification bid. Portland-based Ruby Receptionists Inc. provides telephone answering and messaging services to small businesses, many of which are small law firms or solo practitioners. The law offices claim in their suit that Ruby Receptionists failed to disclose to its clients that it rounds up when it calculates so-called "receptionist minutes," which are used in billing. Ruby also...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS