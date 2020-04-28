Why In-House Legal Ops Aren't Growing At A Faster Clip

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 3:16 PM EDT) -- Most in-house law departments don't yet have advanced legal operations teams largely because of hurdles including budget constraints and a lack of buy-in from company leaders, according to a new survey out Tuesday. Despite increasing focus on the multidisciplinary legal ops function within law departments, many teams still have much room to grow, according to the 2020 Legal Operations Maturity Benchmarking Report released by the Association of Corporate Counsel and Wolters Kluwer. The 88-page survey includes data from more than 300 in-house law departments of different sizes worldwide. The ACC defines legal ops as "activities focused on optimizing legal services for...

