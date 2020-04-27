Former Del. Chief Justice Leo Strine Joins Wachtell Lipton

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 10:10 AM EDT) -- Former Delaware Chief Justice Leo E. Strine Jr. has joined Wachtell Lipton Rosen & Katz as of counsel in the firm's corporate department, in a move that reflects his long philosophical association with firm co-founder Martin Lipton and their shared views on corporate America and social responsibility. Strine retired on Oct. 31 from the helm of Delaware’s influential and closely followed appellate court, long the final word on disputes over corporation law and the duties of companies to stockholders and investors. His tenure was particularly important in light of Delaware status as home to more than 1 million companies, including most of...

