Imperial Brands Brings In €1.23B Through Sale Of Cigar Cos.

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 3:14 PM EDT) -- U.K.-based Imperial Brands has agreed to sell its global premium cigar businesses in two transactions totaling roughly €1.23 billion ($1.33 billion) as part of a plan to simplify its business and reduce debt, the company said Monday. The buyers are consortiums consisting of private investors, and the deal includes companies and assets spread across multiple regions in the world, according to a statement. The deals see Imperial Brands PLC selling its U.S. premium cigar business, called Premium Cigar USA, as well as its premium cigar business for the rest of the world, called Premium Cigar RoW. All in all, Imperial Brands...

