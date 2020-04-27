Print Worker Jailed For 22 Months After Embezzling Employer

Law360, London (April 27, 2020, 4:53 PM BST) -- A Scottish court sentenced a print worker on Monday to 22 months in prison after she pleaded guilty to the “unsophisticated” embezzlement of nearly £240,000 ($296,000) from her employer over five years. Sheriff Andrew Cubie sentenced Sarah Cockburn after she admitted stealing money from James McVicar Printers by creating false payments to companies that she diverted into her own bank accounts. Cockburn also duplicated genuine payments that the professional print company owed to other businesses, the judge said as he handed down the sentence at Glasgow Sheriff Court. She fabricated or diverted a total of 779 separate transactions. “This fraud was...

