Baker McKenzie Appoints New North America COO

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:59 PM EDT) -- Baker McKenzie said Monday it has appointed a new chief operating officer for North America, at a time when the firm has been trying to cut costs and navigate the COVID-19 pandemic. Jennifer Korff, who has previously served in leadership roles at other BigLaw firms, will oversee the firm's 15 offices in the U.S., Canada and Mexico. "Jennifer's history of strategic practice-building leadership roles and her commercial approach to law firm management are a perfect fit for both helping lead Baker McKenzie through this period of challenges and, more importantly, for helping us emerge stronger into our next period of rapid...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS