Weil Adds FTC Merger Vet To Antitrust Team

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- Weil Gotshal & Manges LLP has added a partner to its antitrust practice who spent three decades at the Federal Trade Commission, including 16 years leading a key agency unit that reviews deals in the pharmaceutical and technology industries among others. Michael Moiseyev has joined Weil's antitrust and competition practice as a partner in Washington, D.C., the firm said in a statement on Monday. Moiseyev was the assistant director of the Mergers I Division within the FTC's Bureau of Competition and was also detailed to the agency's Office of Policy Planning earlier this year ahead of his retirement. Steven Newborn, head...

