High Court Won't Lower Bar For Workers In ADA Cases

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 6:20 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court on Monday declined to shed new light on what workers must show to prove bias under the Americans with Disabilities Act, refusing to review a ruling that the Mayo Clinic didn't break the law by firing an anesthesiologist with post-traumatic stress disorder. Dr. Michael Murray had asked the court to review his case and say businesses violate the ADA if they fire workers whose disabilities were a "motivating factor" in the decision, even if other factors played a part. The Ninth Circuit applied a stricter standard, affirming a jury ruling that Murray did not prove his PTSD was...

