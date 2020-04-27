Fed. Circ. Bars Pfizer Appeal Over Roche Antibody Drug IP

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 10:32 PM EDT) -- The Federal Circuit on Monday threw out Pfizer's appeal of a Patent Trial and Appeal Board ruling that upheld the validity of a Hoffman-La Roche Ltd. unit’s patents for purifying antibodies used in medicine. In a six-page nonprecedential opinion, a three-judge panel found that Pfizer lacked standing to appeal because it had not shown it would suffer injury from the PTAB's decisions rejecting Pfizer's arguments that Roche subsidiary Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.'s patents were not invalid as anticipated or obvious over a reference called Shadle. Pfizer argued that it would be harmed because Chugai would likely sue over Pfizer's cancer drug Ruxience,...

