CFPB Defends Suit Over Citizens Bank's Handling Of Disputes

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 11:20 PM EDT) -- The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau has urged a Rhode Island federal judge to deny Citizens Bank's bid to ditch an agency lawsuit alleging the bank mishandled consumers' credit card disputes, insisting that the case wasn't brought too late and shouldn't be rejected on constitutionality grounds. In a brief filed Friday, the CFPB told U.S. District Judge William E. Smith that it agrees with Citizens Bank NA that it's unconstitutional for CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger to be removable by the president only for cause, an issue that the U.S. Supreme Court is poised to rule on any day now in Seila Law...

