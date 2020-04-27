Kickstarter Nabs Uber Atty For General Counsel Spot

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Kickstarter has recruited as its next general counsel an in-house lawyer from Uber who most recently served as its senior counsel of global safety. After seven years at Uber Technologies Inc., Nicole Benincasa will start in her new position next month. She replaces former general counsel Chris Mitchell, who left the global crowdfunding platform earlier this year, according to his LinkedIn profile. "Being a part of Uber's evolution since 2013 has been the thrill of a lifetime," Benincasa said in a recent LinkedIn post. "Now, I'm excited to support Kickstarter's mission to help bring creative projects to life. Here's to the next...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS