Justices' Toss Of NYC Gun Case Stirs Up Fight Over Mootness

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to New York City's old firearm restrictions as moot on Monday because the city rescinded the rules while the case was pending, prompting accusations of docket manipulation by three dissenting justices. In an unsigned per curiam opinion, the Supreme Court said that New York City and the state of New York gave "the precise relief that petitioners requested" when the city relaxed its rules so that licensed gun owners could take their firearms to homes and shooting ranges outside the city. "Petitioners' claim for declaratory and injunctive relief with respect to the city's old...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS