Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices' Toss Of NYC Gun Case Stirs Up Fight Over Mootness

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 5:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court dismissed a challenge to New York City's old firearm restrictions as moot on Monday because the city rescinded the rules while the case was pending, prompting accusations of docket manipulation by three dissenting justices.

In an unsigned per curiam opinion, the Supreme Court said that New York City and the state of New York gave "the precise relief that petitioners requested" when the city relaxed its rules so that licensed gun owners could take their firearms to homes and shooting ranges outside the city.

"Petitioners' claim for declaratory and injunctive relief with respect to the city's old...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!