Law Firm Can't Sue Citigroup After Email Hack Heist

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:16 PM EDT) -- A Washington, D.C., law firm can't sue Citigroup Inc. after a thief allegedly hacked into the firm's managing partner's email and diverted $60,000 meant for the firm into a Citibank account, because it has not shown the bank knew about or helped with the crime, a D.C. federal judge said. In a ruling that deals with one of the most common types of cybercrime affecting businesses, U.S. District Judge James E. Boasberg found Thursday that Beins Axelrod PC, a small firm that mostly represents labor organizations, cannot hold Citigroup liable under federal computer crimes law, as it has not shown evidence the bank "closed its eyes"...

