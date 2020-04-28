Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Told To Skip Challenge Over Doctrine Of Equivalents

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly and Co. is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a challenge of a Federal Circuit ruling over when patent infringement can be found under the doctrine of equivalents, arguing that the supposed conflicts with high court precedent "are of the petitioners’ own making."

In a brief filed Monday, Eli Lilly told the high court that it should reject Pfizer unit Hospira Inc. and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s certiorari petitions, in which they asked the justices to review a Federal Circuit ruling in a patent dispute over Eli Lilly's cancer treatment drug Alimta.

The petitions argued that the appeals...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!