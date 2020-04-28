Justices Told To Skip Challenge Over Doctrine Of Equivalents

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:39 PM EDT) -- Eli Lilly and Co. is urging the U.S. Supreme Court to reject a challenge of a Federal Circuit ruling over when patent infringement can be found under the doctrine of equivalents, arguing that the supposed conflicts with high court precedent "are of the petitioners’ own making." In a brief filed Monday, Eli Lilly told the high court that it should reject Pfizer unit Hospira Inc. and Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Ltd.'s certiorari petitions, in which they asked the justices to review a Federal Circuit ruling in a patent dispute over Eli Lilly's cancer treatment drug Alimta. The petitions argued that the appeals...

