I'm Sorry, HAL: USPTO Says AI Machine Can't Be 'Inventor'

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 10:44 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office ruled Monday that an artificial intelligence machine cannot be named as an inventor on a patent application, saying that the U.S. Code, the Federal Circuit and other government entities have made it clear only humans can be inventors under U.S. patent law. The ruling came in response to a request for reconsideration of a USPTO decision that a patent application listing an AI machine as the inventor was incomplete because it was missing an inventor's name. The application was filed in the U.S. and in other jurisdictions by a team of international patent attorneys in...

