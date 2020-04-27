Latham Adds Ex-O'Melveny US Restructuring Practice Chair

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 9:46 PM EDT) -- Latham & Watkins LLP announced Monday that it had added the former chair of O’Melveny and Myers LLP’s U.S. restructuring practice as a partner out of its New York office where she’ll focus on Chapter 11 reorganizations, out-of-court restructurings, and Bankruptcy Code Section 363(b) sales, among other things. Suzzanne Uhland, who previously worked out of California offices while at O’Melveny, is now a partner in Latham’s restructuring and special situations practice within the firm’s finance department. “We are thrilled to add such an accomplished practitioner to our strong team of restructuring professionals around the globe,” the practice’s global chair, George Davis,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS