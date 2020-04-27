Utah Justices Float Plan To Foster Low-Cost Legal Services

Law360 (April 27, 2020, 11:03 PM EDT) -- The Utah Supreme Court on Friday proposed regulatory reforms that could open up the state’s legal marketplace to nontraditional providers who can give more people access to low-cost legal services. Utah’s high court said in a statement that between free but limited legal aid and traditional attorney help that can easily exceed $200 an hour, there aren’t a lot of options for affordable legal help. To address that, the court said it was proposing reforms to create an Office of Legal Services Innovation that would oversee nontraditional legal services, including entities owned by nonlawyers. The reforms stem from work done by...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS