Teva Prevails As Judge Rules Generic Cancer Drugs Infringe

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 10:43 PM EDT) -- A Delaware federal judge ruled Monday that planned generic versions of the cancer drug Bendeka from four companies infringe a total of five patents owned by Eagle Pharmaceuticals and licensed to Teva, keeping the generics off the market for over a decade. Apotex, Fresenius, Mylan and Slayback Pharma infringe the patents and failed to prove that they are invalid, U.S. District Judge Colm Connolly ruled in a 70-page decision following a bench trial held in September. Eagle said in a statement Tuesday that the judge’s ruling means the generic versions of Bendeka cannot launch until the last patent expires in 2031....

