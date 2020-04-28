Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Kirkland Scolded Over 'Petty' Discovery Response

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge blasted Kirkland & Ellis LLP in a discovery order requiring a legal recruiting firm's ex-employee to turn over documents in a trade secrets dispute, saying Kirkland "should be embarrassed" by the way it responded to the discovery request.

Although Kirkland is not a party to the lawsuit, U.S. Magistrate Judge Judge Andrew W. Austin on Monday strongly criticized the firm's initial decision not to hand over documents related to lawyers who had been placed at the firm by Evan P. Jowers, who is accused of misusing trade secrets and violating a noncompete agreement after leaving legal recruiting...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!