Kirkland Scolded Over 'Petty' Discovery Response

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:10 PM EDT) -- A Texas federal judge blasted Kirkland & Ellis LLP in a discovery order requiring a legal recruiting firm's ex-employee to turn over documents in a trade secrets dispute, saying Kirkland "should be embarrassed" by the way it responded to the discovery request. Although Kirkland is not a party to the lawsuit, U.S. Magistrate Judge Judge Andrew W. Austin on Monday strongly criticized the firm's initial decision not to hand over documents related to lawyers who had been placed at the firm by Evan P. Jowers, who is accused of misusing trade secrets and violating a noncompete agreement after leaving legal recruiting...

