Full DC Circ. Wary Of DOJ Bid To Stop McGahn Testimony

Law360, Washington (April 28, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- An en banc D.C. Circuit on Tuesday appeared likely to order former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives after several judges challenged the government's sweeping assertion that federal courts lack the authority to step into interbranch disputes. During more than two hours of oral arguments conducted by videoconference and livestreamed on YouTube, the judges examined a central question before them: whether the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee can sue to compel testimony from top officials in the executive branch. The committee has been seeking to enforce an April 2019 subpoena for McGahn to testify about...

