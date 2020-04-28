Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Full DC Circ. Wary Of DOJ Bid To Stop McGahn Testimony

Law360, Washington (April 28, 2020, 7:33 PM EDT) -- An en banc D.C. Circuit on Tuesday appeared likely to order former White House counsel Don McGahn to testify before the U.S. House of Representatives after several judges challenged the government's sweeping assertion that federal courts lack the authority to step into interbranch disputes.

During more than two hours of oral arguments conducted by videoconference and livestreamed on YouTube, the judges examined a central question before them: whether the Democratic-led House Judiciary Committee can sue to compel testimony from top officials in the executive branch. The committee has been seeking to enforce an April 2019 subpoena for McGahn to testify about...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!