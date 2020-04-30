TM Bill Would Combat Application Fraud, Resolve Circuit Split

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- A bipartisan group of senators and representatives recently introduced legislation to address problems with U.S. trademark law. The proposed statutory fix will help combat an influx of trademark applications from China-based applicants that rely on doctored photographs and faked documents, and it will rectify a long-standing circuit split over the definition of irreparable harm in trademark cases. The Value of a Federal Trademark Registration Obtaining a federal trademark registration is one key to doing business and establishing a brand in the U.S. The federal trademark statute,[1] often referred to as the Lanham Act, grants trademark owners the right to obtain injunctive...

