GAO Urges Bank Regulators To Review AML Regs

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:18 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office is urging the Federal Reserve and Federal Deposit Insurance Corp. to conduct joint reviews that would potentially result in changes to anti-money laundering regulations based on so-called de-risking concerns. The GAO doubled down on recommendations dating back to 2018 asking that the two regulators join with other financial regulators to ensure that the AML rules under the Bank Secrecy Act aren’t causing unnecessary burdens tied to de-risking, which the government watchdog defined as banks limiting services or ending relationships to avoid "perceived regulatory concerns about facilitating money laundering.” “This review should focus on how banks’ regulatory concerns...

