NY Bank Regulator Taps Ex-UBS, Deutsche Official As GC

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 3:54 PM EDT) -- A veteran financial crime fighter who has held senior anti-money laundering jobs at UBS and Deutsche Bank will become the top legal officer of New York’s financial services regulator, the state agency said Tuesday. The New York State Department of Financial Services said Superintendent Linda Lacewell has appointed Richard Weber to serve as general counsel for the agency, which regulates roughly 3,000 banks, insurance companies and other financial institutions chartered or operating in the Empire State. Weber will arrive at DFS next month after more than a year at UBS AG, where he has been managing director and head of financial...

