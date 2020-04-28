Allianz, BBVA Form New Spanish Property Insurance Venture

Law360, London (April 28, 2020, 12:44 PM BST) -- German insurance giant Allianz has inked a deal to form a joint venture with a Spanish lender to sell property and casualty insurance in Spain. Allianz said Monday it will buy 50 percent plus one share in a new bancassurance joint venture — an agreement between a bank and an insurer to provide cover to the bank’s customers — with Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, or BBVA, for €277 million ($301 million). Allianz will pay up to €100 million on top of this to meet business goals. “We are pleased that BBVA has chosen Allianz as the best solution provider for its...

