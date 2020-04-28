Watchstone Avoids Prosecution In SFO Accounting Probe

Law360, London (April 28, 2020, 2:27 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office said Tuesday that Watchstone Group is no longer a suspect in the white-collar crime agency’s four-year investigation into the insurance and technology company’s business and accounting practices. Watchstone and the SFO have confirmed that the company will not be prosecuted in the investigation into its business and accounting practices. (AP) Watchstone Group PLC and the SFO confirmed in separate statements that the company will not be prosecuted as part of the investigation, although the underlying probe continues. Watchstone said in a statement to the London Stock Exchange that it has been told by the SFO that the...

