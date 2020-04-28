KPMG Finds No Fraud In Wirecard Probe But Questions Linger

Law360, London (April 28, 2020, 7:21 PM BST) -- An independent KPMG investigation commissioned by German payment company Wirecard to address allegations of accounting irregularities was unable to fully obtain the data needed to confirm past revenues. Following the release of the report Tuesday, Wirecard said KPMG did not find any discrepancies in all four areas of the audit that would have led to a need for correction of its annual financial statements for the 2016, 2017 and 2018 investigation period. However, KPMG was unable to verify profits from third parties in its investigation, which was looking into the company's third-party business, merchant cash advance and digital lending divisions, as...

