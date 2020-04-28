RI Politician Broke Law To Hide Embezzlement, AG Says

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:20 PM EDT) -- A former Rhode Island state representative-elect previously charged with embezzling from the Sierra Club has been charged with four campaign finance violations, the attorney general's office said Tuesday. Laufton Ascencao, who was elected to the state's House of Representatives in 2018 but never took office, was charged in state District Court with embezzlement in September, accused of siphoning off $16,379 from the Rhode Island Chapter of the Sierra Club during his tenure as the organization's treasurer. On April 16, the AG's office piled on more charges, accusing Ascencao of violating campaign finance laws to cover up the alleged theft. Kristy dosReis, a spokesperson...

