Trial Attorney Stephen Susman Hospitalized After Bike Crash

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 9:54 AM EDT) -- Susman Godfrey LLP founder Stephen Susman, 79, has been seriously injured in a bicycle accident in Houston, the firm said Tuesday. The legendary trial lawyer and avid bicyclist crashed April 22 while riding with a group of colleagues in the Old Braeswood neighborhood when his front wheel struck an uneven spot on the pavement, sending him over the handlebars, Susman Godfrey managing partner Neal Manne said. Susman remained unconscious Tuesday morning, according to his son, Harry Susman. “Steve obviously is not just the founder of the firm, but he's a big personality and he has remained involved, so everyone knows him...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS