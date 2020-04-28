Legal Funder Burford Saw Profits Fall As Portfolio Grew In '19

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 6:04 PM EDT) -- Profits at litigation funder Burford Capital fell sharply last year along with total income, according to a year-end financial report released Tuesday, even as the firm saw the size of its portfolio grow to $4.2 billion. Pointing to the “lumpy” nature of legal investment returns, Burford told investors in a greatly expanded disclosure report that it remains in a dominant market position with a healthy cash flow, and saw surging demand from firms and businesses for its capital in 2019. The down year for profits was attributable to fewer case resolutions, particularly in the second half of last year, Burford said,...

