DC Circ. Won't Revisit Utility's Bid For $38M In Tax Costs

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 2:31 PM EDT) -- The D.C. Circuit has refused to revisit its decision that kept in place the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission's denial of Baltimore Gas & Electric Co.'s effort to recover roughly $38 million in tax-related costs from ratepayers despite the utility's claims of unfair treatment. A three-judge panel on Monday declined to take up Exelon Corp. unit BG&E's argument that FERC had treated it differently than other utilities that had been allowed to recover as much as seven years of deferred income tax amounts. Even if the panel wouldn't give them 12 years of tax-related costs as they had sought, BG&E thought seven...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS