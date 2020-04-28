3 Big Things: Supreme Court's 'Pay-Per-Law' Copyright Ruling

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 8:51 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court's ruling on copyright protection for legal texts has plenty to unpack — including the court's simple "authorship" test, dire warnings about a "pay-per-law" system and an unusual ideological alignment of the justices. The decision, issued Monday, held that the state of Georgia couldn't claim a copyright to an annotated version of the state's law code, rejecting a lawsuit filed against an activist group called Public.Resource.Org Inc. that republished the material without paying. The ruling was a victory for critics who say governments cannot put up paywalls for important public information, and a defeat for a slew of...

