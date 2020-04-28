CFTC Commissioner Quintenz To Leave Agency In October

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s longest-serving commissioner announced on Tuesday that he will leave his post by the end of October “to pursue new challenges and opportunities.” Although CFTC Commissioner Brian Quintenz did not specify what those opportunities might be, he said his time at the agency has been “the most rewarding experience” of his career thus far. The 43-year-old Republican joined the CFTC in August 2017 and throughout his tenure has worked toward overhauling what he saw as overly burdensome regulations proposed after the 2008 financial crisis, tailoring rules to match the various risks in derivatives markets. “I am...

