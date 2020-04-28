Justices To Speak In Order Of Seniority At Teleconferences

Law360, Washington (April 28, 2020, 3:48 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hold its first-ever telephone hearings next week, but the justices won't bring their trademark free-for-all questioning style to the proceedings. Instead of allowing the justices to randomly pepper lawyers before the court with questions, the court is attempting to impose some order on the proceedings, which, according to the demands of coronavirus pandemic restrictions, will be carried out entirely over an audio link with none of the participants in the same room. Chief Justice John Roberts Jr. will have the opportunity to ask the first questions of the arguing attorneys, followed by the associate justices in order...

