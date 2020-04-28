FIS Targets $150M In Fintech Startup Investments

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 7:21 PM EDT) -- Fidelity National Information Services Inc. announced on Tuesday plans to invest $150 million in financial technology startups over the course of three years through its new investment arm FIS Ventures. The major focus of FIS Ventures’ $150 million effort targeting fintech will be emerging technologies including digital ledger technology, digital inclusion, data and analytics, artificial intelligence, automation and machine learning, the company said. FIS Ventures will offer a holistic approach to their investments and work with companies to leverage FIS’ global expertise, partners and customer base, FIS said. Florida-based FIS is a financial services technology company that works with merchants, banks...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS