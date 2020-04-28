Justices Call For Data Scraper's Response In LinkedIn Appeal

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 11:00 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Supreme Court is asking data analytics startup hiQ Labs Inc. to respond to LinkedIn's challenge of a Ninth Circuit ruling that cleared the way for the startup to scrape the professional networking site's publicly available information in order to resell it. The high court's request comes after Linkedin filed a petition for a writ of certiorari last month, in which it asked the justices to review the Ninth Circuit's September ruling that hiQ didn't violate the Computer Fraud and Abuse Act by harvesting member profiles without permission. LinkedIn, which is a subsidiary of Microsoft, argued that the holding "breaks...

