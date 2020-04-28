Coping With A Pandemic: Litigator Nicole Gueron

Law360 is providing free access to its coronavirus coverage to make sure all members of the legal community have accurate information in this time of uncertainty and change. Use the form below to sign up for any of our daily newsletters. Signing up for any of our section newsletters will opt you in to the daily Coronavirus briefing.

Sign up for our Legal Industry newsletter You must correct or enter the following before you can sign up: Select more newsletters to receive for free [+] Show less [-] Thank You!

Nicole Gueron

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 5:23 PM EDT) --With distancing and isolation the new norm amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Law360 isfrom around the business and legal community.Today's perspective comes from New York-based, a founding partner at litigation boutique Clarick Gueron Reisbaum LLP As a litigator, court closures have been the most obvious and significant challenge. The decision by the New York state courts to prohibit even electronic filing in existing cases has left our cases idling.That’s the silver lining of all this — long family dinners with my 19- and 18-year-old, who can’t ditch us for a party or a better offer.Most productive: the Brooklyn Community Foundation’s COVID-19 Response Fund Most creative: the Instagram accounts of people recreating great art works. I love those.The opinions expressed are those of the author(s) and do not necessarily reflect the views of the organization, its clients, or Portfolio Media Inc., or any of its or their respective affiliates. This article is for general information purposes and is not intended to be and should not be taken as legal advice.

For a reprint of this article, please contact reprints@law360.com.