The Top In-House Hires Of April

Law360 (April 30, 2020, 1:56 PM EDT) -- Legal department hires during April — amid the COVID-19 outbreak — included high-profile appointments at Comcast, Kickstarter and Duolingo. Here, Law360 looks at some of the top in-house announcements from the past few weeks. Candy Lawson Candy Lawson is now the compliance chief, senior deputy general counsel and senior vice president at Comcast Corp. Most recently, she was senior vice president, deputy general counsel and group chief compliance officer at Twenty-First Century Fox. After Disney bought Twenty-First Century Fox in March 2019, she was tapped to head its international compliance team. Lawson replaced Jennifer Heller, who retired from Comcast in February....

