Recently Elected NY Judge Dies Of COVID-19

Judge Steven Milligram

Law360 (April 28, 2020, 8:32 PM EDT) --Steven Milligram, a recently elected New York State Supreme Court Justice, died Tuesday morning after fighting COVID-19, according to a spokesman for the New York State judiciary.Milligram was a judge for New York's Ninth Judicial District, representing Dutchess, Orange, Putnam, Rockland and Westchester counties. A local news report indicated Milligram was 66 years old and was previously a partner at Catania Mahon Milligram & Rider , now Catania Mahon & Rider. As of Monday , state court officials reported 168 confirmed cases of COVID-19 among its court employees, including 17 judges. Two other Supreme Court justices, Noach Dear and Johnny Lee Baynes, have also died from the coronavirus, as well as a court assistant whom a court representative did not identify.Milligram was the Monroe town judge for nearly eight years before he was elected to the New York State Supreme Court for the Ninth District in November, according to his Facebook profile.Orange County District Attorney David M. Hoovler said in a statement that Judge Milligram was a great trial lawyer and respected judge."He was a kind person who will be missed by all," Hoovler said in the statement.Milligram attended high school in Yonkers, New York, before attending the University at Buffalo and graduating from the Elisabeth Haub School of Law at Pace University in 1981, according to his Facebook profile.New York state Senator Pete Harckham, who represents parts of Dutchess, Putnam and Westchester counties, said on Twitter that he was deeply saddened by Milligram's death."He brought an incredible amount of respect, dignity and wisdom to the courtroom," Harckham said on Twitter.Harckham, New York's Ninth Judicial District, the Orange County Bar Association and a representative for Catania Mahon & Rider did not immediately respond to requests for comment Tuesday.--Additional reporting by Frank G. Runyeon. Editing by Stephen Berg.

