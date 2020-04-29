Chancery Wants More Details On Aluminum Firm Board Fight

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 6:38 PM EDT) -- A Delaware vice chancellor on Tuesday said more facts are needed to decide a lawsuit brought by Braidy Industries Inc.'s founder in his suit over control of the Kentucky-based aluminum sheet manufacturer he was purportedly ousted from by company directors earlier this year. In a 43-page memorandum opinion addressing multiple pending motions, Vice Chancellor Kathaleen S. McCormick denied a summary judgment bid by Craig T. Bouchard in his breach of contract suit against Braidy Industries and its directors amid the dispute over control of the company's board. Vice Chancellor McCormick denied Bouchard's summary judgment bid in "its entirety to permit development...

