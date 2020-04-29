Blue Cross, UnitedHealth Battle Over 'HPN' Trademark

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 5:26 PM EDT) -- Health insurance rivals Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealth are headed to court over the acronym "HPN," which one uses for "High Performance Network" and the other uses for "Health Plan of Nevada." Blue Cross filed a preemptive lawsuit in Minnesota federal court Tuesday, claiming UnitedHealth threatened to sue the association for using the initials as it rolls out an insurance program called "Blue High Performance Network." According to the lawsuit, UnitedHealth sent a cease-and-desist letter warning that the use of "HPN" for the program would infringe the trademark rights associated with a subsidiary called Health Plan of Nevada. "In short,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS