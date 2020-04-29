IP Firms Cheer PTAB Program Giving New Attys Opportunities

Law360 (April 29, 2020, 7:07 PM EDT) -- Intellectual property firms say a new U.S. Patent and Trademark Office program giving newer attorneys courtroom experience, and allowing parties up to 15 additional minutes to argue when less experienced attorneys handle Patent Trial and Appeal Board arguments, will benefit their firms and clients. The Legal Experience and Advancement Program, or LEAP, aims to give "next generation" attorneys — those relatively new to the practice of law or to PTAB practice — opportunities to gain oral argument skills that can be hard to come by, USPTO Director Andrei Iancu and PTAB Chief Judge Scott Boalick said in a blog post announcing...

